Gov't to review labour situation

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung says the Government is concerned about the labour shortage in certain industries and will comprehensively review local productivity.

Speaking to the media after attending an event tonight, Mr Cheung said because of rapid population aging and the low birth rate, human resources planning has been one of key tasks for the current-term Government.

More resources will be put into vocational training for industries lacking productivity, he said.

To safeguard local workers, imported labour will only be considered if vocational training is no longer able to provide enough Hong Kong talent, he added.

Mr Cheung will lead a high-level human resources planning commission once it is formed to review the local labour situation.