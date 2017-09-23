Actg CE deplores fatal bus accident

Acting Chief Executive Matthew Cheung has expressed condolences to the victims of the bus accident in Sham Shui Po yesterday.

Speaking to the media after visiting the injured in Caritas Medical Centre and Princess Margaret Hospital last night, he said the Government has set up an interdepartmental support centre to help the victims and their families.

Three people died and 29 were injured in the accident.

Mr Cheung said the Government will provide counselling and financial assistance to the victims and their families.

He added Police is investigating the accident.