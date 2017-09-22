Gov't welcomes HKMAO director

Acting Chief Executive Matthew Cheung has congratulated Zhang Xiaoming on his assumption of the post of the Director of the Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office (HKMAO), succeeding Wang Guangya.

Mr Cheung said today Mr Zhang has served as the Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region for years, and under his leadership the office has co-operated with the HKSAR Government in accordance with the Basic Law and "one country, two systems".

He said: "On behalf of the HKSAR Government, I express my sincere thanks to Mr Zhang for his contribution to Hong Kong's prosperity and stability.

"As the HKMAO is responsible for Hong Kong affairs in the Central Government, it has a close relationship with the HKSAR Government. I look forward to continuing to co-operate closely with Mr Zhang to ensure the successful implementation of 'one country, two systems' in Hong Kong and to maintain Hong Kong's prosperity and stability."

Mr Cheung also welcomed the State Council's appointment of Wang Zhimin as the Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, succeeding Mr Zhang.

Mr Cheung said Mr Wang has been engaged in Hong Kong and Macau affairs for a long time, and he believes that under Mr Wang's leadership the liaison office will continue to support the work of the HKSAR Government to help maintain and contribute to Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, and promote exchanges and communication between the Mainland and Hong Kong.

Mr Cheung also thanked Mr Wang for his work in the HKMAO over the years and wished him good health and happiness.