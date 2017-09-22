Political appointees named

New appointment: Henry Fung has been appointed Political Assistant to the Secretary for Labour & Welfare.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam has appointed an Under Secretary and two Political Assistants to serve the fifth term Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government.

Raymond So has been appointed Under Secretary for Transport & Housing. He was Baptist University Dean of Continuing Education and had taken up various public service appointments, including membership of different Housing Authority committees from 2007 to 2017.

Kenneth Ng has been appointed Political Assistant to the Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs. He was a principal reporter for Television Broadcasts Limited, covering mainly political news.

Henry Fung has been appointed Political Assistant to the Secretary for Labour & Welfare. He was an Assistant Manager with the Tourism Board.

Mr So and Mr Ng will assume office on September 25 while Mr Fung will start on October 9.