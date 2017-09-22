CE to attend Changsha conference

Chief Executive Carrie Lam will attend the 2017 Pan-Pearl River Delta Regional Co-operation Chief Executive Joint Conference in Changsha from September 24 to 25.

She will attend the conference with chief executives from nine Mainland provinces and regions, and Macau, as well as join a consultative meeting for Pan-Pearl River Delta provinces and regions, and central authorities.

Mrs Lam will also have bilateral meetings with Mainland provincial leaders.

She will be accompanied by Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip, Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau, Director of the Chief Executive's Office Chan Kwok-ki, Permanent Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Roy Tang and Under Secretary for Innovation & Technology David Chung.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung will be Acting Chief Executive during Mrs Lam's absence.