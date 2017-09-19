Joshua Law visits Southern District

Tea break: Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law samples a refreshment at a cafe run by a social enterprise in Southern District.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law visited Southern District today to inspect community facilities.

He first met District Councillors to discuss local issues.

He then visited the Hotel & Tourism Institute and the Chinese Culinary Institute in the VTC Pokfulam Complex to view a demonstration kitchen and a training hotel.

He said he was glad to see the institutes offer a wide range of training programmes for young people.

He encouraged the institutes' students to work hard for their future.

Mr Law also visited a social enterprise cafe run by the Tung Wah Group of Hospitals to learn how it provides catering training to the disabled.

He thanked the charity for providing job training to help the disabled integrate into society.