CE backs anti-separatist stance

Chief Executive Carrie Lam says she supports the joint statement issued by 10 university heads to condemn calls for the "independence of Hong Kong".

Speaking to reporters ahead of today's Executive Council meeting, she said the university chiefs made their anti-independence stance clear in the statement following the posting of banners advocating the "independence of Hong Kong" on university campuses.

"I support the issue of that statement because that statement simply states that, yes, we have freedom of expression and we should safeguard the freedom of expression, but that does not mean that you could breach the Basic Law or do things that the society finds totally unacceptable."

She rejected allegations she exerted pressure on the university heads before their release of the joint statement.

"I think you have underestimated the independent thinking of our university heads. I don't think they could be easily influenced by a Chief Executive.

"But as far as the follow-up actions in individual universities, I have every confidence that the university management will handle this issue.

"I have absolutely no intention right now to interfere into university management."

She added there is no room for any discussion on separatist calls in Hong Kong.

"There is no room for any discussion on the 'independence of Hong Kong' because that breaches 'one country, two systems' which underlies the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong, that violates the Basic Law, and is absolutely not in the overall interest of Hong Kong."

She also condemned the use of insulting and intimidating remarks in recent debates on independence.

"I have noticed that this debate has sort of spread into the society at large, with people taking sides and using very foul language.

"I think that is most unhealthy and totally unnecessary for Hong Kong because everybody wants Hong Kong to go back to being a more harmonious society."