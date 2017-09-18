Cultural district board head named

Henry Tang has been appointed the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority Board Chairman for two years from October 1.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced the appointment at the authority’s reception today.

Speaking to the media after the reception, Mrs Lam said Mr Tang has rich business and public administration experience.

"I am fully confident that under Mr Tang's chairmanship, the West Kowloon Cultural District will develop into a world-class integrated arts and cultural hub that makes us proud."

While the Chief Secretary has led the authority in its inception, she said the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority Ordinance does not stipulate that the position of its board Chairman must be held by an official.

"At the beginning of the West Kowloon Cultural District project, we felt that because of the extent of the interaction with the Government in the planning process, in the infrastructure planning, it is desirable to have a senior official to chair the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority.

"But after nine years when many of those aspects have been dealt with, this is a very good timing to find a non-official to lead West Kowloon Cultural District Authority."