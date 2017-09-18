Joshua Law visits EMSD

Sustainable design : Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law (left) learns about the operation of the Kai Tak District Cooling System.

Sustainable design : Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law (left) learns about the operation of the Kai Tak District Cooling System.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law today visited the Electrical & Mechanical Services Department to learn about its work and meet its staff.

Mr Law met Acting Director of Electrical & Mechanical Services Alfred Sit to know how the department promotes energy saving and carbon emissions reduction, and provides quality services to government departments and public bodies.

Mr Law then went to the Kai Tak District Cooling System exhibition area to learn about how chilled water is produced and distributed to buildings in the Kai Tak Development for air conditioning through the underground water piping network.

He also visited the Training Workshop and chatted with technician trainees to learn about their experiences.

He concluded his visit by encouraging the department staff to continue providing quality services to the public.