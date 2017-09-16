'Independence' violates Basic Law

"Hong Kong independence" is a violation of the Basic Law and there is no room for discussion on the notion.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung made the statement to the media today, echoing a joint statement issued by 10 local university heads yesterday which condemned the posting of banners on campuses advocating "Hong Kong independence" as an act of free speech abuse.

Asked whether the Government put pressure on the institutions, Mr Cheung said the universities are autonomous and their message is clear and correct.

He said calls for "Hong Kong independence" are unacceptable and intolerable as it challenges the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Government cherishes and safeguards the free speech enjoyed by Hong Kong people, but it should not be abused to promote "Hong Kong independence", he added.