Patrick Nip visits Yau Tsim Mong

Racial harmony: Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip (right) visits an ethnic minority family in Yau Tsim Mong District.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip today visited a secondary school and two underprivileged households in Yau Tsim Mong District.

Mr Nip visited SKH All Saints' Middle School to meet students and learn how the school provides tutorial classes, scholarships and other services to help new arrivals to Hong Kong adapt to their lives in the city.

He also toured the school's Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Lab and viewed students' creative projects there.

Mr Nip later visited an ethnic minority family and a new immigrant family living in cubicle flats to learn about their daily lives and needs.

He concluded his visit by meeting District Councillors to discuss community matters.