LegCo by-election set for March

The by-election to fill the vacated seats of four disqualified lawmakers will be held on March 11, the Electoral Affairs Commission announced today.

The seats cover the geographical constituencies of Hong Kong Island, Kowloon West and New Territories East as well as the Architectural, Surveying, Planning & Landscape functional constituency.

The commission said as a District Council by-election will be held later this year, its preparations clash with those for the Legislative Council by-election.

The March date was chosen so sufficient resources can be deployed to prepare for the LegCo by-election.

The District Council by-election covers the Peak and Tung Wah constituencies of Central & Western District.

The commission said the notice of the LegCo by-election and its nomination period will be gazetted soon.