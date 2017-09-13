Press here to Skip to the main content
Former CE's appointments processed

September 13, 2017

The Government is processing former Chief Executive CY Leung's post-office appointments.

 

In a statement today the Chief Executive's Office said Mr Leung informed the Government in writing on September 11 that he accepted appointments as director of two Hong Kong non-profit-making companies last month.

 

They are the Belt & Road Hong Kong Centre Company and the Bay Area Hong Kong Centre Company.

 

It said according to Mr Leung both are Hong Kong companies limited by guarantee without a share capital, are and will be non-profit-making organisations and will not be involved in any business or profession.

 

Former Chief Executives are subject to a control period of three years after leaving office, it added.



Belt and Road