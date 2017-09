Chief Executive Carrie Lam will visit Myanmar from September 14 to 16.

She will speak at the 14th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention in Yangon.

The biennial conference provides a platform for Chinese entrepreneurs and business and industrial leaders from around the world to enhance economic co-operation and understanding.

She will also meet senior Burmese officials in Naypyidaw.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung will be Acting Chief Executive during Mrs Lam's absence.