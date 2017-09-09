CS inspects post office

Special delivery: Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung thanks Hongkong Post staff for their outstanding performance in the delivery of UK student visas.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung visited the General Post Office in Central today to inspect the special counter for handling UK student visas.

The counter, which has been open from 8am to 8pm daily since September 6, has processed more than 2,100 visa-related mail items.

Mr Cheung was briefed on the special services to facilitate delivery and collection of the visas, including calling the addressees to arrange for collection.

He said he was glad to know the visa-related mail items have been timely delivered to, or collected by, the addressees.

He thanked post office staff for their efforts and outstanding performance in the delivery of UK student visas.

"The special arrangements adopted by Hongkong Post for handling the student visas fully reflect their commitment of providing professional and quality services to the general public," he said.

"I must commend Hongkong Post staff for their professionalism and dedication in providing customer-oriented services."