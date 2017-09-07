CE commends civil servants

Service excellence: Chief Executive Carrie Lam commends the winners of the Civil Service Outstanding Service Award Scheme 2017.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam officiated at the Civil Service Outstanding Service Award Scheme 2017 presentation ceremony today.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mrs Lam congratulated the awardees and noted their outstanding contribution to Hong Kong.

She said that as Chief Executive, she looks forward to working with civil servants in the next five years to create new heights for the city.

Also attending the ceremony, Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law said the scheme is to provide a platform for civil servants to exchange experience to enhance service quality.

He encouraged civil servants to continue to act in line with the Chief Executive's governance style to better meet the community's needs with innovative mindsets.

Thirty-nine entries from 19 departments were awarded under the scheme's nine categories after two stages of rigorous adjudication.

A one-hour television special presenting this year's winning entries will be shown on TVB Jade, Cable TV, RTHK TV 31 and ViuTV from September 13 to 28.

