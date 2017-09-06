CE to unveil homeowner scheme

Details on the scheme for local first-time homebuyers who do not qualify for subsidised flats but cannot afford private properties will be unveiled in the Policy Address next month.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the statement to the media after attending a housing forum today.

She said the size, design and decoration of flats under the scheme will be modest to fulfil the housing needs of young families.

She added she is confident they will be able to afford private properties in future when the Government increases housing supply.

On the newly-formed Task Force on Land Supply which will hold its first meeting today, Mrs Lam said she will attend some of its future meetings to express her demands and hopes.