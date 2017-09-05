Patrick Nip visits privacy office

Private tour: Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip (second right) visits the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip visited the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data today to learn about its work and meet its staff.

He met Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data Stephen Wong and the office's division heads.

Mr Nip said the Government attaches great importance to protecting the public's personal data, adding it will continue supporting the office's work and ensure it gets sufficient resources to perform its duties.

As more organisations adopt cloud storage and big data technologies to handle personal information, Mr Nip said privacy protection has become a more complex issue.

He added he hopes the office will keep monitoring the development of personal data protection in other jurisdictions to update Hong Kong's privacy guidelines and provide timely advice to the Government.