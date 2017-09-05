CE to unveil housing plan

Chief Executive Carrie Lam will outline her housing strategy for Hong Kong in her first Policy Address next month.

Speaking ahead of today's Executive Council meeting, Mrs Lam said she has met people from different sectors to gauge their views on the Policy Address.

She said their feedback covered a wide range of topics and she will respond to them in her policy speech.

She will outline her views on Hong Kong's future housing policies and propose concrete measures to meet the housing needs of citizens.