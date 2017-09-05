School resources to stay

The resources earmarked for the 2017-18 school year will not be affected by the drop in cross-boundary student numbers.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the statement to the media before today's Executive Council meeting.

She said student enrolment at some local subsidised schools will be affected by the new Mainland education policy which allows Shenzhen public schools to admit children born in Hong Kong to Mainland parents.

For schools suffering from a drop in cross-boundary student numbers due to the new Shenzhen policy, Mrs Lam said the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government will not cut the number of teachers earmarked for them in the new education year.

She added retaining resources for schools will ensure a stable education environment.

On the UK visa delays affecting Hong Kong students, Mrs Lam said British Consul-General Andrew Heyn has agreed to expedite the handling of visa applications.

He is also willing to write explanation letters to schools if students miss their registration deadline or if their attendance is affected by the delay, Mrs Lam added.