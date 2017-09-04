CS expresses student visa concern

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung met British Consul-General Andrew Heyn today to express his grave concern over Hong Kong students who have not yet received their visas for studying in the UK this school year.

Mr Cheung urged Mr Heyn to liaise with the UK Home Office to expedite the processing of the visa applications by Hong Kong students as a matter of urgency.

He said the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government is very concerned about the issue and hopes the applications can be approved as soon as possible.

Mr Cheung was assured by Mr Heyn the British government is doing its best to resolve the problem.