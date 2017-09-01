Public can comment on anthem law

Secretary of Justice Rimsky Yuen says the Government understands concerns over the enactment of a National Anthem law in Hong Kong and will gauge public views on the matter.

Speaking to the media before attending an event today, Mr Yuen said the National Anthem law is a nationwide issue.

The law will be enacted in Hong Kong through local legislation.

He said the Government will try to make its legal details clear so the public can understand the anthem law.

He expects local legislation to cover the anthem law without affecting citizens' rights and freedoms.