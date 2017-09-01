Allowance scheme can be refined

The Low-income Working Family Allowance can be refined to encourage employment and help grassroots people wanting to support themselves.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung made the remark today following a Commission on Poverty meeting yesterday in which commission members were told the scheme is being reviewed.

He said he hopes a refined package will be available by the end of this year, adding that in fine-tuning the scheme the Government can ensure public funds are properly used.

Regarding the National Anthem law, Mr Cheung said legislators' views will be considered in the matter.