Allowance scheme can be refined

September 01, 2017

The Low-income Working Family Allowance can be refined to encourage employment and help grassroots people wanting to support themselves.

 

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung made the remark today following a Commission on Poverty meeting yesterday in which commission members were told the scheme is being reviewed.

 

He said he hopes a refined package will be available by the end of this year, adding that in fine-tuning the scheme the Government can ensure public funds are properly used.

 

Regarding the National Anthem law, Mr Cheung said legislators' views will be considered in the matter.



