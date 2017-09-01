War victory tribute to be held

Chief Executive Carrie Lam and other senior officials will attend a ceremony in City Hall Memorial Garden on September 3 to commemorate the victory of the Chinese people's war of resistance against Japanese aggression.

The event will be held at 8am.

It will include a Police Band performance, a choir singing the National Anthem, flag raising, a Police Rifle Squad gun salute, silence in mourning, and wreath laying.

About 880 people, including judicial officers, Executive Councillors and Legislative Councillors, and war veteran group representatives, will attend the ceremony.