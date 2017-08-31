Carrie Lam visits Shenzhen

Innovative design: Mrs Lam (centre) and CPC Shenzhen Municipal Committee Secretary Wang Weizhong (right) launch the Zetta Bridge Qianhai Hong Kong-Shenzhen Design Innovation Hub.

Innovative design: Mrs Lam (centre) and CPC Shenzhen Municipal Committee Secretary Wang Weizhong (right) launch the Zetta Bridge Qianhai Hong Kong-Shenzhen Design Innovation Hub.

HK style: Chief Executive Carrie Lam opens the Shenzhen edition of the "20.....43 Business of Hong Kong Design" exhibition.

HK style: Chief Executive Carrie Lam opens the Shenzhen edition of the "20.....43 Business of Hong Kong Design" exhibition.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam visited Shenzhen today to open an exhibition, meet an official and see the city's creative industries, and its innovation and technology facilities.

Mrs Lam took part in a tree planting activity with CPC Shenzhen Municipal Committee Secretary Wang Weizhong at Qianhai Bauhinia Park.

Built in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland, the park has bauhinia trees signifying the prosperity and collaboration between Hong Kong and Shenzhen.

Mrs Lam and Mr Wang then opened the Shenzhen edition of the "20.....43 Business of Hong Kong Design" exhibition at the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Innovation Centre.

The show highlights 43 successful joint projects by Hong Kong designers and Mainland companies.

Mrs Lam and Mr Wang also toured the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Youth Innovation & Entrepreneur Hub which was jointly established by the Qianhai Authority, the Shenzhen Youth Federation and the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups to strengthen co-operation between Hong Kong and Shenzhen.

The hub has so far incubated 216 groups of startup entrepreneurs, half of which are from Hong Kong.

Mrs Lam and Mr Wang then attended the launch ceremony of the Zetta Bridge Qianhai Hong Kong-Shenzhen Design Innovation Hub. It will become an exchange platform for creative industries, including design and architecture, to boost co-operation between the two cities.

At a lunch hosted by Mr Wang, Mrs Lam said the Belt & Road Initiative and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area development present tremendous opportunities for Hong Kong and Shenzhen.

She said she hopes the two cities deepen co-operation in various areas, particularly innovation and technology, and creative industries.

Mrs Lam then visited Huawei Technologies where she was briefed on the application of information and communications technology. She also learned about the implementation of smart city initiatives by the municipal government.

Before concluding her trip, Mrs Lam toured the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Youth Innovation Entrepreneurship Base in Nanshan, where she attended its plaque unveiling ceremony as the Chief Secretary in 2013.

Offering a working environment for young Hong Kong and Shenzhen entrepreneurs to set up innovation and technology businesses, the base has incubated 20 enterprises that yield products covering surveying technology and a sports app.

Mrs Lam was accompanied on the visit by Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang, Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau, Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip, and Director of the Chief Executive's Office Chan Kwok-ki.