CE to unveil education plan

Chief Executive Carrie Lam will outline her plan to boost recurrent annual education expenditure by $5 billion on July 5.

Speaking to the media today, Mrs Lam said the plan will be discussed in tomorrow's Executive Council meeting, adding she will announce its details the following day at her first Legislative Council question-and-answer session as Chief Executive.

She said she is confident the Government’s funding application for the plan will be approved by LegCo before its summer recess, allowing for new resources to be made available for schools in the new academic year.

On the Basic Competency Assessment for Primary Three students, Mrs Lam said she will ask the Education Bureau to review the test.

"As far as the BCA review, I do not think we need a lot of time to do this exercise because a lot of people have expressed a lot of views.

"The important thing is to bring the different parties together to sit down and try to resolve the differences and reach a consensus."

The original purpose of the test is to assess students' basic competency, and it should not bring too much pressure on the pupils and their parents, she added.