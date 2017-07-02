CE conducts home visits

Chief Executive Carrie Lam conducted home visits in North District, Kowloon City District, and Central & Western District today to meet residents and learn about their living conditions.



Mrs Lam went to the relocated Chuk Yuen Village in Ta Kwu Ling to visit villagers whom she has known for years, to see their new homes and understand their daily lives.

She then visited two elderly households in Hung Hom, distributing gift packs to them to share the joy of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

In Central & Western District, Mrs Lam visited two families living on Wing Lee Street in "light homes" which provide flats for grassroots single-parent families at a nominal rent.



After the home visits, she toured the "Heritage Vogue‧Hollywood Road" street carnival along Hollywood Road, organised by the Commissioner for Heritage's Office.

Concluding today's visits, Mrs Lam reiterated the Government attaches grave importance to district work.

She added Principal Officials will conduct regular district visits to interact with the public, and listen to the views of District Council members.