Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

CE conducts home visits

July 02, 2017

House call

House call:  Chief Executive Carrie Lam (right) visits an elderly resident in Hung Hom.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam conducted home visits in North District, Kowloon City District, and Central & Western District today to meet residents and learn about their living conditions.

Mrs Lam went to the relocated Chuk Yuen Village in Ta Kwu Ling to visit villagers whom she has known for years, to see their new homes and understand their daily lives.

 

She then visited two elderly households in Hung Hom, distributing gift packs to them to share the joy of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

 

In Central & Western District, Mrs Lam visited two families living on Wing Lee Street in "light homes" which provide flats for grassroots single-parent families at a nominal rent.


After the home visits, she toured the "Heritage VogueHollywood Road" street carnival along Hollywood Road, organised by the Commissioner for Heritage's Office.

 

Concluding today's visits, Mrs Lam reiterated the Government attaches grave importance to district work.

 

She added Principal Officials will conduct regular district visits to interact with the public, and listen to the views of District Council members.



Top
Happy Family