Gov’t explores youth upward mobility

The Government will work hard to provide opportunities for young people’s upward mobility, by grasping economic opportunities on the Mainland, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung said.

Speaking to the media after attending a radio programme today, Mr Cheung said development in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area and the Belt & Road Initiative provides business opportunities which benefit Hong Kong, especially young people.

He plans to set up two new committees to help the younger generation’s upward mobility in academics, careers and home purchasing.

Mr Cheung added the Government will continue to strengthen Basic Law education among youths, while giving them the opportunity to engage in political discussions.