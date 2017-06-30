331 receive honours, awards

The Chief Executive has awarded 331 people in this year's Honours List, in recognition of their significant contributions to Hong Kong or for their dedicated public and community service.

Twelve people - Matthew Cheung, Paul Chan, Rimsky Yuen, Laura Cha, Arthur Li, Fanny Law, Ip Kwok-him, Vincent Lo, Henry Cheng, Tai Tak-fung, Jack So and Ronnie Chan - received the Grand Bauhinia Medal.

Twenty-five people received the Gold Bauhinia Star, 35 the Silver Bauhinia Star, and 66 the Bronze Bauhinia Star.

The Gold Medal for Bravery was posthumously awarded to Principal Fireman Yau Siu-ming who died in a rescue operation in Ma On Shan, and nine people received the Bronze Medal for Bravery.

Eleven people were awarded the Distinguished Service Medal for Disciplined Services & the Independent Commission Against Corruption, and 45 the Meritorious Service Medal for Disciplined Services & the ICAC.

Sixty-three people received the Medal of Honour, 45 the Chief Executive's Commendation for Community Service, and 19 the Chief Executive's Commendation for Government/Public Service.

The presentation ceremony will be held later this year.

Click here for the full list.