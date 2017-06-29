Press here to Skip to the main content
Senior appointments announced

June 29, 2017
New director

New director:  Thomas Chan will become Director of Lands on July 1.

New postmaster

New postmaster:  Gordon Leung will become Postmaster General on July 10.

Deputy Secretary for Development (Planning & Lands) Thomas Chan will become Director of Lands from July 1, the Government announced today.

 

Celebrations Co-ordination Office Director Gordon Leung will assume the post of Postmaster General on July 10.

 

Secretary for the Civil Service Clement Cheung said the appointees are seasoned administrative officers with proven leadership and management skills.

 

"I have every confidence that they will continue to serve the community with professionalism in their new posts and lead their departments to rise to the challenges ahead."

 

Click here for the appointees’ biographies.



