Senior appointments announced

New postmaster: Gordon Leung will become Postmaster General on July 10.

New postmaster: Gordon Leung will become Postmaster General on July 10.

New director: Thomas Chan will become Director of Lands on July 1.

New director: Thomas Chan will become Director of Lands on July 1.

Deputy Secretary for Development (Planning & Lands) Thomas Chan will become Director of Lands from July 1, the Government announced today.

Celebrations Co-ordination Office Director Gordon Leung will assume the post of Postmaster General on July 10.

Secretary for the Civil Service Clement Cheung said the appointees are seasoned administrative officers with proven leadership and management skills.

"I have every confidence that they will continue to serve the community with professionalism in their new posts and lead their departments to rise to the challenges ahead."

Click here for the appointees’ biographies.