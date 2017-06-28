CE meets Swedish official

Chief Executive CY Leung met Sweden’s EU Affairs & Trade Minister Ann Linde at the Chief Executive's Office today.

Mr Leung said Hong Kong and Sweden enjoy close economic and trade ties.

As an international financial centre, Hong Kong can act as a super-connector for Swedish enterprises to connect with markets on the Mainland and the rest of Asia.

He noted the Ming Wai Lau Centre for Reparative Medicine, established last year, is the first overseas centre set up by the Karolinska Institutet of Sweden.

The centre promotes regenerative medicine and stem cell research, and Hong Kong’s innovation and technology development.

Mr Leung said he hopes Hong Kong and Sweden strengthen co-operation to explore more collaboration opportunities by leveraging Hong Kong's advantages under "one country, two systems".