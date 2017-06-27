Co-location aimed for next year

The Government aims to have the co-location arrangement for the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link implemented in the third quarter of next year when works are completed.

Secretary for Justice Rimsky Yuen told reporters today the final arrangement will comply with the Basic Law and the "one country, two systems" principle.

As the arrangement involves complex constitutional, legal and operational matters, he said Hong Kong and Mainland authorities will go through them repeatedly to ensure there are no problems once the arrangement is implemented.

He added details for the final arrangements will be announced soon.

On the recent meeting between officials from the next-term Government and the Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office, Mr Yuen said it is normal and necessary for Hong Kong and Mainland officials to have exchanges.

The community should not see such meetings as the Central Government intervening in Hong Kong affairs, he added.