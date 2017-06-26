CE opens anniversary expo

Chief Executive CY Leung opened the “Together • Progress • Opportunity - Exhibition in Celebration of the 20th Anniversary of the Return of Hong Kong to the Motherland" in Beijing today.

State leaders also officiated at the event, including Zhang Dejiang, Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.

Chief Executive-elect Carrie Lam also attended.

The event was organised by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government and the National Museum of China to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the HKSAR.

The exhibition shows how Hong Kong is poised to seize opportunities arising from the nation's 13th Five-Year Plan and the Belt & Road Initiative.

It also highlights its role as a super connector in attracting foreign investment while assisting Mainland enterprises in going global.

The expo features 40 exhibits, as well as models, multimedia programmes and interactive elements to present Hong Kong's exciting city landscape and development blueprint.

The event will be open to the public from tomorrow until July 16. Admission is free.