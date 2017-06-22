Senior appointments announced

The Civil Service Bureau announced eight senior appointments today for the new-term Government.

Director of Lands Bernadette Linn has been appointed Permanent Secretary for Development (Planning & Lands) from July 1.

Permanent Secretary for Education Marion Lai has been made Permanent Secretary for Security from July 5, while Mrs Lai's post will be succeeded by Commissioner for Transport Ingrid Yeung on July 26.

Permanent Secretary of the Chief Executive's Office Alice Lau will take up the post of Permanent Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury (Treasury) on July 17 and her post will be filled by Secretary-General of the Office of the Chief Executive-elect Jessie Ting on July 1.

Permanent Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Chang King-yiu will assume the post of Permanent Secretary for Labour & Welfare on July 26 and her post will be filled by Commissioner of Customs & Excise Roy Tang on July 19.

Permanent Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury (Treasury) Elizabeth Tse has been made Permanent Secretary for Food & Health (Health) from July 24.

Commenting on the appointments, Secretary for the Civil Service Clement Cheung said the appointees are seasoned administrative officers with proven leadership and management skills.

On the retirement of Permanent Secretary for Labour & Welfare Annie Tam, Mr Cheung said she has worked tirelessly to implement various measures to help the underprivileged during her tenure at the Labour & Welfare Bureau.

