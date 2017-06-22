ExCo lineup announced

Chief Executive-elect Carrie Lam today announced the Executive Council membership for the new-term Government.

The new council comprises 16 Principal Officials appointed under the political accountability system, and 16 non-official members.

Their term will take effect on July 1.

The 16 non-official members are Bernard Chan (Convenor), Laura Cha, Prof Arthur Li, Chow Chung-kong, Fanny Law, Jeffrey Lam, Ip Kwok-him, Tommy Cheung, Martin Liao, Joseph Yam, Regina Ip, Ronny Tong, Wong Kwok-kin, Dr Lam Ching-choi, Kenneth Lau and Cheung Kwok-kwan.

Mrs Lam said council members are the Chief Executive’s most important policy advisers.

She thanked the 16 non-official members for accepting her invitation to serve.

"I am sure their rich experience in various fields will provide valuable inputs to the making of important policy decisions," she said.

