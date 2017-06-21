Better housing, health, education pledged

Newly appointed Principal Officials today outlined their plans to address housing and medical problems and improve education.

Secretary for Transport & Housing (Designate) Frank Chan said he will provide safe and hygienic accommodation for the needy, expedite the supply of public rental housing and rebuild the housing ladder.

He said he will collaborate closely with the Development Bureau to optimise land and housing resources with an innovative mindset and increase land reserves to meet long-term housing demand.

On transport, he said there is need to ensure infrastructure is in place to enable the sustainable development of Hong Kong and help enhance its competitiveness.

He said to build reliable and efficient transport services of good quality, the Government will continue to focus on railway as Hong Kong's public transport backbone.

Secretary for Development (Designate) Michael Wong said the planning, development and supply of land will continue to be the main focus of his bureau, noting a multi-pronged strategy will be sustained to increase land supply.

With regard to public works, Mr Wong said he will endeavour to implement cost-effective capital works projects, adding conservation will be considered in these projects to ensure Hong Kong's sustainable development.

He agreed with Mr Chan about the need to enhance co-operation and communication between their two bureaus and said they will forge a close partnership.

Secretary for Food & Health (Designate) Prof Sophia Chan said she will safeguard public health, provide quality medical services, ensure food safety and environmental hygiene, and sustain the development of fisheries and agriculture in the next five years.

On medical services, she will formulate long-term healthcare policies and take forward the dual-track system of public and private healthcare services through cross-sector and cross-disciplinary collaboration.

Although issues such as long waiting times for patients, a shortage of healthcare professionals and the amendment of the Medical Registration Ordinance merit urgent attention, she said considerable efforts will be made to develop primary healthcare and Chinese medicine, and control and prevent communicable diseases.

Secretary for Education (Designate) Kevin Yeung said he agrees with the Chief Executive-elect that education is key to nurturing talent and the Government’s education expenditure is the most significant investment for Hong Kong's future.

"I shall make every possible effort to implement the relevant policy initiatives."

He also highlighted the Chief Executive-elect's commitment to increasing recurrent education expenditure by $5 billion a year, noting measures will be announced soon after he takes office, and adding Legislative Council approval will be sought to implement priority measures in the 2017-18 school year.