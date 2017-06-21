More ministers outline plans

More of Chief Executive-elect Carrie Lam's new Principal Officials have outlined their plans to serve the community in the new administrative term.

Speaking at a press conference today, Secretary for the Environment KS Wong, who will continue in the post in the next government term, said he will implement various environmental action blueprints, including those on air quality, waste management, energy saving, biodiversity and climate change.

He said closer co-operation and support between bureaus and departments will help better implement environmental policies.

Lau Kong-wah, who will stay on as Secretary for Home Affairs, said private property management will be improved by two significant ordinances that the Property Management Services Authority has been formulating under the Property Management Services Ordinance.

On youth development, the new international youth exchange sponsor programme will be launched.

The Xiqu Centre in the West Kowloon Cultural District will open next year, and funding for the Kai Tak Sports Park is expected to be secured by then, he added.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare (Designate) Law Chi-kwong said the Labour & Welfare Bureau will safeguard the rights and benefits of employees and promote the wellbeing of the underprivileged with both support from the Government and society.

He said he will lead the bureau to develop a closer partnership with the business sector, non-government organisations and society to deal with two major challenges - the rapidly ageing population and the projected reduction in the labour force.