New officials to boost ties

Chief Executive-elect Carrie Lam's new Principal Officials say they will strive to promote the Government's relations with the public, lawmakers and civil servants.

Secretary for the Civil Service (Designate) Joshua Law said he takes pride in leading the civil service and will safeguard the values they uphold.

Speaking at a press conference today, Mr Law said: "Our civil service upholds a set of fine core values, including commitment to the rule of law, honesty and integrity, dedication, professionalism and diligence, and political neutrality."

With rising public expectations on the Government, the workload and pressure facing civil servants will inevitably increase, he said.

The Government will consider how to suitably deploy manpower and other resources to maintain civil service morale and to enable them to continue serving the community with a proactive attitude and excellence.

He pledged to maintain close communication and contact with civil servants to find solutions to various issues.

Secretary for Security (Designate) John Lee said he will better communicate with different parties, including lawmakers, political parties, the media and the community to gain understanding and support for his policies.

He will work with his colleagues to ensure Hong Kong continues to be one of the safest cities in the world, and to provide efficient and reliable services to society.

Mr Lee said his experience in formulating security policies in the capacity of undersecretary in recent years will facilitate a smooth transition.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs (Designate) Patrick Nip said he will reach out to stakeholders to explain the Government’s vision and policies, and listen to their views to narrow differences and reach consensus to build a harmonious and inclusive society.

He said he will conduct his duties according to the Basic Law and local legislation under the leadership of the Chief Executive during his tenure.