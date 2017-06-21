Livelihood a key priority: CS

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung has pledged to fully support Chief Executive-elect Carrie Lam in improving people’s livelihood and implementing other key priorities in her manifesto.

He will continue in his post in the fifth-term Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government.

Speaking at a press conference today after the announcement of his appointment, Mr Cheung said he will help Mrs Lam boost civil service morale, promote manpower development and foster youth development.

He said he fully understands the community’s expectations for the new-term government.

"I pledged to do my very best to safeguard the core values of Hong Kong, adopt a proactive approach to improve the relationship between the executive authorities and the legislature, strengthen the co-ordination of cross-bureau and cross-departmental policies, enhance efficiency in governance and lead our civil servants in serving the whole community."

Mr Cheung said he will work to boost Hong Kong’s development, foster exchanges and co-operation with the Mainland, and forge closer international connections.

Also staying on in his post, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said he will develop the economy, improve people’s livelihood and maintain Hong Kong’s financial stability.

"We will be proactively promoting the further development of our pillar industries, facilitating the development of the innovation and technology sector, and other new industries (in which) we have competitive advantages.

"In this way, people from different segments of society will be able to share the benefit of economic growth. There will also be more quality jobs for the young generation."

He added the Government will continue to invest in infrastructure and increase land supply.

Secretary for Justice Rimsky Yuen, also staying on, said he will provide advice to the Government to ensure its policies and executive acts are within the legal limit of its power.

"I will have no hesitation to give independent advice to the Government and my colleagues from a legal and professional angle, bearing in mind my role as the guardian of public interest."