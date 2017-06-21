New team practical, capable

The new lineup of Principal Officials is a practical team with rich administrative experience and conversant with the Government's operation, Chief Executive-elect Carrie Lam says.

Introducing her cabinet today, Mrs Lam said her governing team shares her vision.

"I wish to say they all agree with my new style of governance and support the idea that the Government should play more active roles, while officials on the fiscal side have no disagreement with my new philosophy on public finance management.

"Together, my team and I will strive to rebuild social harmony, enhance public confidence in the Government and ensure the Government will better align its work with public aspirations."

Facing a changing environment, Mrs Lam said the politically-accountable team and the civil service must have new thinking and adopt a new work culture.

"Innovative, interactive and collaborative" will be the motto guiding the new administration's work.

"We should be bold and innovative in formulating policies and do away with the mentality of just adhering to convention.

"We should have a fresh perspective and adopt a new approach to respond to needs in a new environment and the aspirations of the public and enterprises."

She said her cabinet will hold frank discussions with Legislative Councillors and study the views of frontline workers and young people.

She will also urge all policy bureaus and departments to work together to resolve problems, especially in key policy areas like land and housing, poverty alleviation and climate change.

Over the next five years, Mrs Lam said the incoming government pledges to serve the people with pragmatism to build a better Hong Kong for the next generation.