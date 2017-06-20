SJ signs family law deal

Family matters: Secretary for Justice Rimsky Yuen speaks on reciprocal recognition and enforcement of civil judgments in matrimonial and family cases.

Secretary for Justice Rimsky Yuen has signed an arrangement on reciprocal recognition and enforcement of civil judgments in matrimonial and family cases.

It will ensure parties in Hong Kong and the Mainland can enforce civil judgments in matrimonial and family cases through a clear and effective legal regime.

He signed the deal today with Supreme People's Court Executive Vice President Shen Deyong.

Mr Yuen said the agreement shows the differences between the two jurisdictions' legal systems are no obstacle to co-operation, if both sides can foster mutual understanding and respect according to the spirit of the "one country, two systems" policy.

He said: "Not only is the signing of the arrangement an important milestone in the context of mutual legal assistance between the two places, it is also the most recent example of the successful implementation of the Basic Law."

Due to the rising number of cross-boundary marriages and the increasing proportion of families having assets in both the Mainland and Hong Kong, there is a need to make an arrangement on reciprocal recognition and enforcement of civil judgments in matrimonial and family cases.

Such an arrangement can provide clearer legal protection for family members, especially children, when marriage problems arise. The parties' legal rights will not be prejudiced by cross-boundary factors or differences between the two legal systems.

Mr Yuen said mutual legal assistance between the two places in civil and commercial matters has entered a new stage.

Following the Arrangement on Mutual Taking of Evidence in Civil & Commercial Matters signed last December and effective since March, and the signing of today’s arrangement, he said the next step is to expand the scope of recognition and enforcement of judgements on civil and commercial matters.

Today's deal will cover orders on individual identity and relationships, maintenance orders, custody orders in respect of children and protection orders in cases involving domestic violence.