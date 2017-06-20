Gov't striving to fulfil pledges

The Government is striving to implement the relief initiatives outlined in the Policy Address and Budget before its current term ends.

Acting Chief Executive Matthew Cheung made the statement to the media before today's Executive Council meeting, saying the Government will do its utmost in implementing the relief measures in the remaining days of its term to benefit the public.

Mr Cheung said they include the expansion of the Elderly Health Care Voucher Scheme to include people aged 65 and above, and another round of a concessionary measure for the Guangdong Scheme to enable seniors residing in Guangdong to receive the Old Age Allowance without the need to return to Hong Kong each year.

More than 1.3 million welfare recipients received a one-off additional payment on June 15, with the grants totalling $3.5 billion.