CS visits Tai Po

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung visited elderly and needy families in Tai Po today as part of the Celebrations for All project.

He visited three families in Sam Mun Tsai to learn about their living conditions and needs.

Mr Cheung also distributed gift packs to them to share the joy of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Launched in May, the home visit programme covers about 300,000 households in 18 districts.

Mr Cheung said poverty alleviation, elderly care and support for the disadvantaged top the current-term administration’s agenda.

He added the Government will spend $66.2 billion on social welfare this year, up 55% on 2013.