SJ hosts mediation event

Resolving disputes: Secretary for Justice Rimsky Yuen speaks at the "Mediate First" Pledge Reception.

Secretary for Justice Rimsky Yuen hosted the "Mediate First" Pledge Reception 2017 today, organised by the Department of Justice.

Speaking at the event, Mr Yuen noted mediation enables parties to resolve disputes in an amicable and constructive manner.

With the help of mediators, parties can reach a mutually acceptable solution with controlled risks, costs and time.

He said the Government is committed to promoting the development of mediation in Hong Kong.

Sixty representatives of commerce chambers, companies and organisations attended the pledge signing ceremony, promising to consider mediation first as a means to resolve disputes.

Awards were also presented to the winners of the "Mediate First" Pledge Logo and Star Logo Competition for secondary school students at the reception.