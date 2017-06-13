Civil service pay to rise

The Chief Executive in Council has decided to increase the pay for civil servants in the upper salary band and directorate by 1.88%, and by 2.94% for those in the middle and lower salary bands, with retrospective effect from April 1.

The Civil Service Bureau said today the decision was made after considering net pay trend indicators, the state of Hong Kong's economy, changes in the cost of living, the Government's fiscal position, staff pay claims, civil service morale, as well as staff responses to the Government's pay offers.

It said the Legislative Council Finance Committee will discuss the adjustment in due course.