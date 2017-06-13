Electoral security upgrades ordered

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Raymond Tam has instructed the Registration & Electoral Office to implement security improvements.

He told a press conference today he issued the order after receiving the report by the task force formed by the Government to investigate the suspected theft of computers containing elector information.

The report, submitted yesterday, lists the shortcomings of the office in its handling of personal data and ensuring venue and information technology security.

Mr Tam said he has told the office to implement all the improvement measures suggested in the report.

The office lost two notebook computers containing elector information at AsiaWorld-Expo in March, the back-up site of the 2017 Chief Executive Election.

Mr Tam said there is no evidence to suggest any data leakage from the incident.

On whether the staff involved will be disciplined, Mr Tam said they will be subjected to internal censure if dereliction of duty is proven.

