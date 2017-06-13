Anti-poverty action effective: CE

Chief Executive CY Leung says the Government’s efforts to alleviate poverty have been effective, with statistics showing improvements in Hong Kong’s employment situation and the income levels of underprivileged groups.

Briefing reporters ahead of today's Executive Council meeting, Mr Leung said the number of Comprehensive Social Security Assistance cases due to unemployment have dropped to its lowest level in 20 years.

He said the income of the first decile group (10% of the working population with the lowest employment income) has grown 46% in the past five years.

The data shows low-income groups have benefitted from economic growth and government policies, including the statutory minimum wage, he added.

Mr Leung also noted government expenditure on welfare and poverty alleviation initiatives has increased 70% in five years.