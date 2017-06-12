CS visits Marine Dep’t

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung visited the Marine Department today to learn more about its work.

Mr Cheung met Director of Marine Maisie Cheng who briefed him on the department's work and challenges.

He then toured the Central Marine Office which processes local vessel licence applications and renewals, and handles departure and arrival reports of local and ocean-going vessels.

Mr Cheung also visited the Hong Kong-Macau Ferry Terminal in Sheung Wan to learn about cross-boundary ferry services to Macau and the Mainland.

At the terminal's Vessel Traffic Centre, he was briefed on how it gives navigational information and advice to vessels through radio to facilitate safe arrivals and departures.

He thanked department staff for ensuring smooth port operation and marine safety with their professional knowledge and technical expertise.