Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

Clement Cheung visits Kowloon City

June 09, 2017
Garden tour

Garden tour:  Secretary for the Civil Service Clement Cheung visits the Integrated Rehabilitation Service Centre of the SAHK LOHAS Garden.

Secretary for the Civil Service Clement Cheung visited Kowloon City today to learn about the district’s developments and meet District Councillors.

 

He visited the Integrated Rehabilitation Service Centre of the SAHK LOHAS Garden, which provides day training and residential services for the disabled.

 

He viewed the crops cultivated by trainees and sampled the catering services in the centre's cafe.

 

Mr Cheung then visited Munsang College where he talked to students and toured the school's archive room to appreciate the school's collection of photos and the students' work.

 

Before concluding his visit, Mr Cheung met with Kowloon City District Council Chairman Pun Kwok-wah and other council members.



Top
Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China 20th Anniversary