Clement Cheung visits Kowloon City

Garden tour: Secretary for the Civil Service Clement Cheung visits the Integrated Rehabilitation Service Centre of the SAHK LOHAS Garden.

Secretary for the Civil Service Clement Cheung visited Kowloon City today to learn about the district’s developments and meet District Councillors.

He visited the Integrated Rehabilitation Service Centre of the SAHK LOHAS Garden, which provides day training and residential services for the disabled.

He viewed the crops cultivated by trainees and sampled the catering services in the centre's cafe.

Mr Cheung then visited Munsang College where he talked to students and toured the school's archive room to appreciate the school's collection of photos and the students' work.

Before concluding his visit, Mr Cheung met with Kowloon City District Council Chairman Pun Kwok-wah and other council members.