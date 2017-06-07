Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

CE meets Jiangxi governor

June 07, 2017
Provincial growth

Provincial growth:  Chief Executive CY Leung (right) meets Jiangxi Governor Liu Qi at Government House.

Chief Executive CY Leung met Jiangxi Governor Liu Qi at Government House today.

 

Mr Leung told Mr Liu Hong Kong is the leading source of foreign investment for Jiangxi, and the two places have enjoyed close economic and trade ties.

 

He said Jiangxi can leverage Hong Kong's advantages as an international commercial and financial centre to encourage its enterprises to go global.

 

Mr Leung also said as the country is pressing ahead with the Belt & Road Initiative, Hong Kong will seize the enormous development opportunities.



Top
Belt and Road