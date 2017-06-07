CE meets Jiangxi governor

Chief Executive CY Leung met Jiangxi Governor Liu Qi at Government House today.

Mr Leung told Mr Liu Hong Kong is the leading source of foreign investment for Jiangxi, and the two places have enjoyed close economic and trade ties.

He said Jiangxi can leverage Hong Kong's advantages as an international commercial and financial centre to encourage its enterprises to go global.

Mr Leung also said as the country is pressing ahead with the Belt & Road Initiative, Hong Kong will seize the enormous development opportunities.